Goshen High School adds new weapon in fight against student vaping

Goshen High School has installed state-of-the-art vape detectors as part of its efforts to address vaping among students. Following a successful test phase, the school has decided to keep the detectors in place long-term.

Assistant Principal Darin Holsopple said the goal of the detectors is not for punitive purposes.

"We were very happy with the way the testing went," Holsopple said. "Ultimately, our goal is not to catch students, but to use it as a deterrent."

The detectors, manufactured by Convergint, provide administrators with immediate notifications when vaping is detected.

"The detectors are cutting edge," Holsopple said. "They have some tremendous capabilities. They’ll distinguish between nicotine and THC."

Holsopple added that vaping is a widespread issue in schools and that the detectors will prove to be a valuable tool.

"I believe that every school has a problem with vaping," he said. "This is a necessary step to improving safety."

The school noticed a significant decline in vaping after revealing the detectors to students. Holsopple said the school’s initial goals were met.

"There was a pretty good drop from our baseline numbers," he said. "It was working as a deterrent, which is exactly what we were hoping to see."