Tutoring initiative seeks to help third graders pass IREAD test

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published February 5, 2025 at 2:01 PM EST
We Make Indiana
/
Provided
Dr. Nicole McNeil speaks about the initiative of finding 100 tutors to help 3rd graders pass the IREAD exam. Indiana law requires a passing score in order to advance to 4th grade.

Indiana law requires third graders to pass the IREAD standardized test before advancing to fourth grade. Last year, 38% of South Bend’s third graders failed the test. While this marks an improvement from the previous year, South Bend Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings says there’s still work to be done.

To address the issue, We Make Indiana is teaming up with Tutor-ND and more than 20 local organizations to recruit 100 tutors to assist struggling students. The initiative aims to provide extra help to ensure these students can meet the state’s requirements.

Ann Rosen, a member of Sinai Synagogue, said that low-income students are most affected by the law. “In the highest poverty districts, they're also the lowest test scores. We're not going to stand by and watch this. Basically punish kids who are poor,” Rosen said.

She also stressed that being held back can have lasting negative effects on students. “We really want every child to thrive and to be able to reach their potential. And that's not the way to do it, is to hold them back. It's a stigma to be held back,” Rosen said.

Applications to become a tutor can be found here.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
