Dutch Creek Farm Animal Park to reopen after legal dispute

Dutch Creek Farm Animal Park, a popular attraction in Shipshewana, will reopen to the public on May 1 after a legal dispute that saw its owner, Vernon D. Miller, accused of multiple violations of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA).

In October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana filed a complaint against Miller, alleging that the park had failed to meet AWA standards for animal care. The complaint cited unsanitary conditions, improper veterinary care, and inadequate housing for more than 300 animals, including exotic species like zebras, deer, and primates. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) had suspended Miller’s license for 21 days in October and issued a temporary restraining order against him in late 2024, requiring compliance with AWA regulations.

The settlement reached in January outlined that Miller would not apply for or engage in any activity requiring a USDA license for two years. Additionally, the agreement allows USDA inspectors limited access to the park if it is open to the public. If Miller re-applies for a USDA license in the future, he will be required to comply with AWA standards and provide documentation for compliance monitoring.

However, Miller's attorney, William C. White, called the government’s actions misleading. White said the park had no critical violations of the AWA from 2008 through 2023 and had passed a “clean” USDA inspection in May 2023, just months before the increased scrutiny began. White suggested the heightened inspections were influenced by animal rights activists targeting private animal ownership.

White also criticized the government for closing the business abruptly and preventing Miller from selling or transporting his animals as winter approached. In response, Miller offered to surrender his USDA license before the lawsuit was filed, but the government refused to allow him to sell the animals before the closure.

Despite the controversy, Miller is moving forward with plans to reopen the park in May. After selling his exotic animals, Miller intends to focus on Amish agriculture, a practice for which a USDA license is not required. He expressed his desire to put the legal battles behind him and serve the community once again.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming the public back to Dutch Creek Farm Animal Park,” Miller said. “We’re excited to share our family’s Amish farm with visitors in a new way.”

The reopening of Dutch Creek Farm Animal Park marks the end of a lengthy legal process and a return to normalcy for the family business.