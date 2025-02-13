City gives couple incentives to restore 1920s facade

After approving the city’s plans to buy the historic State Theater Thursday, the South Bend Redevelopment Commission gave the green light for another renovation project across the street.

One person excited by the State Theater news is Christina Miller. She and her husband Ben own the Dainty Maid Food Hall across Michigan Street, and they’re now buying the former City Center Place building next to Dainty Maid.

On Thursday the city’s redevelopment commission approved an agreement giving the couple $900,000 toward a $5.1 million renovation. It will include a dramatic restoration of the 1920’s facade from when it was The Grand Leader Hotel.

The Millers plan ground-floor retail, including expanding their food hall, and a new locally owned hotel on the top two floors. This spring they’ll start removing large metal panels covering the facade that were installed in 1963.

"Anyone that we've ever shown a picture to, or talked to about it, I think everyone's immediate reaction is, 'Oh my gosh! Take it off! Like, you know, restore it!"

She says the panels are hiding limestone and arched windows that are at least 7 feet wide and 8 feet tall.

"Those windows are gigantic and I know because I've literally stood inside them to measure them. So we have the potential for these amazing spaces and rooms that just have a lot of personality and are going to be beautiful."

The city’s common council also gave the project a property tax abatement at their meeting Monday.