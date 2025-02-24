Lacasa partners with Oaklawn to build housing for vulnerable groups

Oaklawn and Lacasa are teaming up to bring stable housing to Elkhart County’s most vulnerable populations with the Lakeview Drive apartments project.

Lacasa CEO Jeremy Stutsman explained that the initiative is about more than just providing shelter. The project will offer permanent supportive housing to individuals with diverse needs, including those facing mental health challenges, recovering from addiction, and aging out of the foster care system.

"Lacasa excels at building, maintaining, and managing properties," Stutsman said. "We always seek a service partner when it comes to permanent supportive housing."

Although the first units are a couple of years away, Stutsman acknowledged the ongoing demand for affordable housing in the area. He said they are committed to securing additional resources to expand their efforts.

"We know we're never going to be able to house everyone, which is why we are continuously pursuing different grants to add more units to our portfolio," Stutsman said.

Construction is slated to begin next month, marking a significant step in addressing the housing needs in Elkhart County.