South Bend School Board faces early challenges, works toward solutions

The South Bend Community Schools Board, just over a month into its first term with three new members, is navigating its early challenges and growing pains. The board is still settling into its role, dealing with the complexities of leadership transitions, including the recent resignation of former superintendent Todd Cummings.

Cummings’ departure raised questions about his compensation, but board attorney Pete Agostino confirmed that a $225,000 lump sum settlement was reached. The amount reflects his earned PTO time and other considerations.

Despite some tension in the board’s first month, Agostino said the trustees share a common goal.

“Everybody has a sincere interest in doing what's best for educating our students,” Agostino said. “As the board settles in going forward, I think people will come to see that.”

Many community members have voiced concerns at recent board meetings, calling for more transparency and improved two-way communication. Agostino addressed these issues, stating that public input is being carefully considered.

“Input from the public is being considered. And it's helping shape decision making,” he said.

The board is also in the process of selecting a permanent superintendent. While interim superintendent Mansour Eid will finish out the school year, Agostino confirmed the board is committed to an inclusive selection process for a permanent replacement.