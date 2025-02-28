© 2025 WVPE
St. Joseph Sleep Medicine offers tips for adjusting to daylight savings time

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published February 28, 2025 at 4:37 PM EST
The control station for St. Joseph Sleep Medicine's sleep study unit. The unit has six beds.
Mike Murrell
/
WVPE
With Daylight Savings time just around the corner, Nurse Practitioner Anna Matulewicz of St. Joseph Sleep Medicine is offering advice on how to make the transition easier on your body. She recommends gradually shifting your bedtime 15 minutes earlier each day in the week leading up to the time change.

“Every day making it a little bit earlier, so then come Saturday night when the time changes, you won’t be losing that entire hour of sleep,” Matulewicz said.

Matulewicz also warns that technology can negatively impact sleep habits. She points out that late-night screen time is one of the biggest vices when it comes to getting quality rest.

“We all watch TV or scroll on our phones. That is one of the absolute worst things you can do while you’re trying to get ready for bed,” Matulewicz said.

Another tip she offers is to expose yourself to natural light as soon as you wake up. Matulewicz says this helps reset your body’s internal clock and make the adjustment to Daylight Savings easier.

“The days right after the time change, instead of just laying in bed, like ‘Oh, I’m so tired. I don’t want to get up.’ Getting up, getting moving and getting exposed to that light will be helpful,” Matulewicz said.

She advises adults to get between seven and nine hours of sleep each night to maintain overall health and well-being.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
