Dolly touches Elkhart High students with video message

Dolly Parton’s husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, died Tuesday in Nashville at the age of 82. Her well-wishers include a group of Elkhart High School students who are doing her musical “9 to 5” as their spring production.

Some three decades before these students were born, Dolly starred in the 1980 hit film, 9 to 5. It’s a screwball comedy with a serious message: women deserve the same opportunities as men in the workplace.

It turns out Amy Stine, the school’s Arts & Communications lead teacher, was college roommates with Dolly’s nephew’s wife. Dolly sent the students a video message.

"Well hey there Elkhart High School, it's Dolly," she says in the video. "You know the first movie I ever did was called '9 to 5.' Well what a way to make a living! I just wanted to say thank you for loving my musical and I know that you're going to do a fantastic job putting it together."

Senior Nevaeh Link grew up hearing her grandparents play Dolly’s music in the car and she plays the part of Doralee that Dolly played in the movie.

"Me and my friends were sitting together and our jaws dropped," Neveah says.

Senior Olivia Gutierrez, who plays Violet Newstead, played by Lily Tomlin in the movie, says she was also overwhelmed by the star’s gesture.

"I was genuinely shocked when I saw her on the projector screen in our choir room," Olivia says. "I was like, oh my gosh, this is real!"

Faculty director Kristin Baker said she always gives the students five options and also lets them pitch their own. She says Neveah got up and suggested they do 9 to 5, giving a heartfelt speech.

"About how she loves Dolly Parton and this is the right time to do this show, and that for her senior year, that would be her dream role," Baker says. "So she begged the kids and gave this impassioned speech, and she was effective."

Baker says the story’s decidedly adult subject matter – spoiler alert, three secretaries kidnap their chauvinistic boss and hold him until he relents to their demands – gave her some pause.

"There's a misogynistic boss who has to come on to his secretary but it's an important issue that needs to be brought up, but I was not looking forward to directing another person's teenage son to be that way. And so I told the kids that, that I was nervous about directing that, but I would be open to their feedback."

Neveah says her choice probably shouldn’t have surprised anyone who knows her well.

"I am a very big advocate for just civil rights and rights in general, and I felt like it was a really good choice for the world that we're living in right now where it's like, things are being taken away, and there's just so much conflict, and we needed something to represent that."

It wasn’t hard to persuade Olivia.

"The message in our show is the women in the workforce, like Violet doesn't get as many opportunities as the men do," Olivia says. "Like one of Mr. Hart's lines is that people just prefer men in that position."

Neveah says she hopes people don’t have reservations about coming to see the show because of its serious themes.

"The themes and the topics are like sometimes sensitive and people don't like to hear things that make them uncomfortable, but uncomfortable is important. My mom was a little concerned because of the themes that go on but she's very supportive."

But Neveah says the story is also very humorous. She said she tries not to think about how funny it is because she doesn’t want to start laughing while saying her lines.

The students and Baker hope you’ll come to a show next weekend, March 14-16, at the high school on California Road. And Baker says they plan a gesture to show their appreciation for Dolly’s video.

"So we are dedicating the show to his memory," Baker says. "She was so kind to give us a personal message so we're doing that just to send our love and our condolences to her."

In full disclosure, the Elkhart Community Schools holds the broadcast license for WVPE.