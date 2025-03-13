Buttigieg won't run for Michigan governor or senator next year

Pete Buttigieg on Thursday ended speculation on whether he’ll run for Michigan governor or senator.

As Washington sees unprecedented turmoil, the former South Bend mayor and transportation secretary says he’s enjoying more family time at home in Traverse City. He and his husband Chasten’s twins Penelope and Gus, adopted as newborns in 2021, turn four in August.

On Thursday Buttigieg announced he won’t run next year for Michigan governor, as Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited. Nor will he run for the state’s Senate seat that Democrat Gary Peters isn’t seeking re-election to.

Posting on X, formerly called Twitter, Buttigieg said he “cares deeply” about who ends up running for both offices. Writing on his Substack, he said, “My party has a deep and talented bench here in Michigan, and I am certain that we will nominate an outstanding candidate for each office.”

This could be good news for people who want to see Buttigieg run for president in 2028. CNN quoted an unnamed source familiar with his thinking saying that running for governor or the Senate next year would have taken a 2028 presidential bid off the table.