© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Buttigieg won't run for Michigan governor or senator next year

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 13, 2025 at 3:39 PM EDT
Pete Buttigieg addresses supporters in 2019 in Iowa, where he beat Kamala Harris and the rest of the Democratic field to win the Iowa Caucuses.
NBC News
Pete Buttigieg addresses supporters in 2019 in Iowa, where he beat Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and the rest of the Democratic field to win the Iowa Caucuses. His decision not to run for Michigan governor or senator next year, which he announced Thursday, would allow him to run again for president in 2028.

Pete Buttigieg on Thursday ended speculation on whether he’ll run for Michigan governor or senator.

As Washington sees unprecedented turmoil, the former South Bend mayor and transportation secretary says he’s enjoying more family time at home in Traverse City. He and his husband Chasten’s twins Penelope and Gus, adopted as newborns in 2021, turn four in August.

On Thursday Buttigieg announced he won’t run next year for Michigan governor, as Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited. Nor will he run for the state’s Senate seat that Democrat Gary Peters isn’t seeking re-election to.

Posting on X, formerly called Twitter, Buttigieg said he “cares deeply” about who ends up running for both offices. Writing on his Substack, he said, “My party has a deep and talented bench here in Michigan, and I am certain that we will nominate an outstanding candidate for each office.”

This could be good news for people who want to see Buttigieg run for president in 2028. CNN quoted an unnamed source familiar with his thinking saying that running for governor or the Senate next year would have taken a 2028 presidential bid off the table.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Pete ButtigiegGov. Gretchen WhitmerSen. Gary Peterspresident 2028
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott