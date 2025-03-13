Niles clinic offers supports, mental health resources for roadies

When we watch a live show, the focus is often on the performers and the spectacle, but behind the scenes, a dedicated team of roadies, technicians, and crew members work tirelessly to make it all happen. This demanding and often overlooked vocation comes with its own set of challenges, including isolation, stress, and mental health struggles. One organization is working to change that.

The Roadie Clinic, founded by Paul and Courtney Klimson, provides mental health resources, support, and a community for those behind the scenes in the music industry. Based in Niles, the clinic offers a lifeline for roadies who often feel isolated and overwhelmed by the constant pressure of the touring lifestyle.

For most, the world of touring musicians and their large-scale productions remains a mystery—an impressive spectacle from the seats, but far removed from the people who make it happen. Paul Klimson describes what a typical arena tour looks like:

“On a typical arena tour, there’s going to be at least 60 to 100 people who have traveled that day, shown up that morning and shown up to an empty room other than the seats and the, you know, hot dog vendors,” he said.

That intense pressure takes a toll on many roadies. But The Roadie Clinic aims to address the emotional and mental health challenges these workers face on the road, including isolation, paranoia, and even broken marriages.

Courtney Klimson, who has worked alongside Paul in the industry for over 20 years, shares how their own experiences shaped their mission. “We survived 22 years, and we always call that a Christmas miracle,” she said, reflecting on the challenges of maintaining a relationship in an industry that often demands long hours and time away from home.

The Roadie Clinic has worked to build a sense of community for roadies, something that Courtney believes was missing for many years. “There was never a place that roadies could go... you need a backdrop, a place where people understand you,” she said.

That place, she says, is exactly what The Roadie Clinic has created—an environment where roadies can connect, share their struggles, and receive the support they need. Paul adds that one of the clinic’s greatest accomplishments is Courtney’s work in connecting families, particularly wives and partners who often feel left behind by the roadie lifestyle.

“The proudest part of Courtney is the fact that she has connected wives and partners offline, online, but away from the action,” Paul said. These connections have created a strong network where families can find solidarity and mutual support.

The clinic's work goes beyond just networking. It provides practical advice and emotional support to roadies who are struggling. Courtney explains that they offer online peer chats where roadies can reach out for help.

“Whatever, they can just call us, they can email, they can DM, and they’ll be able to talk to somebody like Paul, or like myself, to hear, like, ‘No honey, you’re not crazy, you’re going to be okay, you’re going to survive,’” she said.

That kind of reassurance can make all the difference for someone feeling overwhelmed by the demands of the touring lifestyle.

But The Roadie Clinic’s vision goes beyond offering support—it’s about creating a healthier culture in the industry. Courtney advocates for a shift toward treating everyone, regardless of their role, with dignity and respect. “If every person in leadership on tour can treat every human being on that tour with dignity and respect, then it’s going to be a lot more healthy space,” she said.

Even with the success of The Roadie Clinic, Paul and Courtney continue to work as roadies themselves, facing the unpredictability of the industry firsthand. “Our planning went from a month out, so like, I don’t know what I’m doing next week to, I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow. Even though I’m semi-retired, and we're onto new things, the phone could still ring. You weren’t going to go to LA next week and now you are,” Paul said.

The Roadie Clinic operates as a not-for-profit organization, relying on donations to fund its services. Courtney acknowledges the challenge of raising awareness and support. “What’s gonna cause them to give their money to roadies in need versus, you know, kids in hospitals?” she said.

While the roadie lifestyle will always be demanding, Paul and Courtney are dedicated to ensuring that it becomes a space where people can survive, thrive, and support each other. Their work is more than about changing the industry—it’s about creating a culture of care, respect, and understanding in an often chaotic world.