Trump Administration says ND unfair to white PhD applicants

President Trump has vowed to end the Department of Education but apparently not before it takes up a fight for white students on college campuses. The department, led by World Wrestling Entertainment co-founder Linda McMahon, announced today that it’s investigating the University of Notre Dame.

The university will be called to defend the legality of giving preference to non-white students who apply for doctoral studies.

It’s one of 45 universities that the department’s Office of Civil Rights says it will investigate over its relationship with the PhD Project. That’s a 30-year-old initiative to get more racial minorities into those programs.

The ABOUT US page of the PhD Project’s website on Friday mentioned nothing about race but according to the Wayback Machine, that page was different before Trump won the November election.

On October 9 the page had two sections that no longer appear. It said then that its mission was to “increase workplace diversity by increasing the diversity of business school faculty.”

Its vision was “A significantly larger talent pipeline of Black/African-American leaders, Latinx/Hispanic Americans, and Native Americans/Canadian Indigenous for business leadership positions.”

In a statement, the university said, “As always, the University of Notre Dame follows the law and in no way practices or condones discrimination.”