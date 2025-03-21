South Bend officer relieved of duty following criminal charges

South Bend Police Officer Emanuel Garcia has been relieved of duty without pay following a unanimous vote by the South Bend Board of Public Safety on Wednesday.

The decision comes after Garcia was charged with seven criminal counts in February, including two counts of domestic battery. One of the domestic battery charges, which occurred in the presence of a minor, was elevated to a felony. Garcia is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, criminal confinement, and interfering with an investigation.

The charges stem from an incident on February 27, when police responded to a domestic dispute at Garcia's home. Authorities say Garcia allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of her children.

Garcia was already on restrictive duty with pay due to a separate internal investigation into a 2024 incident where he discharged his weapon.

The Board of Public Safety’s decision means Garcia will not receive pay during the criminal proceedings. This action is in line with past cases in which officers facing serious criminal charges were relieved of duty without pay.

The South Bend Police Department has not commented further as the investigation continues.