Edwardsburg couple feel blessed to avoid injury in tornado

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:54 PM EDT
Deanna Brown stands Tuesday in what's left of her detached garage, at her home across the street from Pleasant Lake in Edwardsburg.
1 of 2  — Edwardsburg tornado wrap pic 1.jpg
Deanna Brown stands Tuesday in what's left of her detached garage, at her home across the street from Pleasant Lake in Edwardsburg.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Deanna Brown on Tuesday stands next to a tree that was uprooted in her backyard by a tornado, across the street from Pleasant Lake in Edwardsburg.
2 of 2  — Edwardsburg tornado wrap pic 3.jpg
Deanna Brown on Tuesday stands next to a tree that was uprooted in her backyard by a tornado, across the street from Pleasant Lake in Edwardsburg.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE

Some people in Edwardsburg were feeling lucky Tuesday after a tornado touched down Sunday but injured no one.

After first causing some minor damage at the Edwardsburg schools administrative center campus, the tornado moved northeast to Pleasant Lake.

At Starboard Choice Marine the tornado threw a pontoon boat up over a fence and into a wooded area, where the boat still sat upside down Tuesday.

Next to the marina, Deanna Brown and her boyfriend Frankie saw trash cans rolling down the street. Deanna says she didn’t see twisting air but rather what seemed like a wall of wind and water rushing toward them. They ran into the house and stood in the bathtub because they don’t have a basement.

"We just heard a lot of just crazy noises, noises I've never heard before and never want to hear again," Brown said.

They had their dogs Bentley and Lilly with them in the tub, while their third dog Charlie had hidden in another room.

After it passed, they emerged from the house to see the two huge trees from the backyard had crushed their detached garage, barely missing the part of the house where they were.

"Just a little bit this way, it would have went right exactly where we were in the house," she said. "And so the only thing I can think of is God was protecting us. He was right there with us, holding us. There's no other explanation."
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
