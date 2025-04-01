More severe storms could hit Michiana Wednesday

After Sunday’s storms that mixed two tornadoes with powerful straight-line winds, Michiana is bracing for more severe weather tomorrow.

The weather conditions that created Sunday’s storms are coming together again for a possible repeat Wednesday.

"Looks like there could be a line of strong to severe storms later in the afternoon and evening, so similar timeframe of what we just saw on Sunday, and similar threats too," says Maddie Johnson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.

"So damaging winds will be the highest hazard there on Wednesday, and then a few isolated tornadoes embedded within the line of storms will also be possible. So it's a very similar setup."

Johnson says forecasters will have a better idea of what’s coming Wednesday morning. If we see rain showers and some mild thunderstorms in the morning, that will make the severe winds later less likely. So rain in the morning would be a good thing.

"It can mean that we don't get enough clearing, it can mean that we don't get enough instability, and it really just means that the environment takes longer and can struggle to recover to be able to get severe weather later in the day."