SBA loans may be available for property damage from storm

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published April 1, 2025 at 3:57 PM EDT
Residents across Michiana who sustained property damage in Sunday’s severe storm may be eligible for low-interest loans through the Small Business Administration (SBA) to assist with repairs.

However, there are specific qualifications for these loans. Al “Buddy” Kirsits, Director of Emergency Management for St. Joseph County, explained that only significant damage qualifies for assistance. “We’ve got to qualify at least 25 major damages. And when they say major, they’re talking about things like a heavy tree through the roof of the house,” Kirsits said.

While the storm caused widespread damage, Kirsits expressed doubts that the area would meet the necessary thresholds for SBA assistance. “I don’t think we’re going to meet it. We did not see that significant of majors,” he added.

To help officials assess the damage and determine eligibility for the loans, residents are encouraged to report their property damage through 2-1-1 or by visiting IN211.org. This information will assist in tracking the extent of the storm’s impact and help officials decide if SBA loans can be made available.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
