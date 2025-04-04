Indiana Supreme Court could end courthouse phone ban policies

The Indiana Supreme Court is considering ending the right that counties now have to ban phones from their courthouses, and they want your opinion on it.

If you’ve ever tried to bring your phone into the St. Joseph or Elkhart county courthouses, you know security officers make you turn around and put it in your car before entering. That could soon change.

Counties that ban phones typically cite a desire to protect the identities of witnesses testifying in court but this leaves anyone else needing a phone in the building high and dry, especially those who need their phones and have no interest in entering a courtroom.

That was the findings of a report by the Indiana Supreme Court Commission on Indiana’s Legal Future. The commission found that “these devices are used in a wide range of ways, including communication, internet access, transportation, and productivity. Many Hoosiers also use portable electronic devices to manage health conditions, assist with disabilities, and assist with language translation.”

Judges would still be allowed to implement more restrictive policies for phones inside courtrooms.

The court invites public comments on the rule change until May 5.