© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials release little information on downtown Elkhart murder

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 11, 2025 at 3:29 PM EDT
Elkhart Police Monday announced the body of Douglas Morgan, 40, was found in an alley near this building at 419 S. Main St. downtown. Four days later, Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker's homicide unit had released no information on the case.
Provided
Elkhart Police Monday announced the body of Douglas Morgan, 40, was found in an alley near this building at 419 S. Main St. downtown. Four days later, Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker's homicide unit had released no information on the case.

Police are investigating the apparent murder of a man downtown Elkhart early Monday but they’ve released no information on the case four days later.

Elkhart police say 40-year-old Douglas Morgan was found dead Monday morning in an alley off the 400 block of South Main Street. That’s across from the Lerner Theater and the Chamber of Commerce. Police classified the case as a murder in the blotter, which is a log of police calls that they release daily to the news media.

But that’s all anyone would say as of Friday afternoon. Asked for basic information, Elkhart Police spokeswoman Jessica McBrier referred WVPE to Elkhart County’s homicide unit, which is overseen by county Prosecutor Vicki Becker.

However, Becker’s spokeswoman, Shelley Murphy, declined to comment or make anyone available to discuss the case.

It’s unclear whether Morgan was killed in the alley or killed somewhere else and brought to the alley.

Murphy, Becker’s spokeswoman, said a pathologist and the county coroner are determining how Morgan died, and it could be several weeks before they release information on that.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Downtown ElkhartMurderElkhart County Prosecutor Vicki BeckerElkhart PoliceDouglas Morgan
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott