Officials release little information on downtown Elkhart murder

Police are investigating the apparent murder of a man downtown Elkhart early Monday but they’ve released no information on the case four days later.

Elkhart police say 40-year-old Douglas Morgan was found dead Monday morning in an alley off the 400 block of South Main Street. That’s across from the Lerner Theater and the Chamber of Commerce. Police classified the case as a murder in the blotter, which is a log of police calls that they release daily to the news media.

But that’s all anyone would say as of Friday afternoon. Asked for basic information, Elkhart Police spokeswoman Jessica McBrier referred WVPE to Elkhart County’s homicide unit, which is overseen by county Prosecutor Vicki Becker.

However, Becker’s spokeswoman, Shelley Murphy, declined to comment or make anyone available to discuss the case.

It’s unclear whether Morgan was killed in the alley or killed somewhere else and brought to the alley.

Murphy, Becker’s spokeswoman, said a pathologist and the county coroner are determining how Morgan died, and it could be several weeks before they release information on that.