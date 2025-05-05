Slate Auto to bring 2,000 Jobs to Warsaw with new electric truck plant

A new electric vehicle manufacturer is charging into Kosciusko County, promising a major boost to the local economy. Slate Auto, a startup focused on building affordable electric trucks, announced plans to open a manufacturing plant in Warsaw—bringing 2,000 new jobs to the area.

The company will move into the long-vacant R.R. Donnelley, LSC Communications printing building, once home to nearly 3,000 workers. The arrival of Slate Auto marks a turning point, according to local leaders.

“This is a game-changer,” said Rob Parker, president and CEO of the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. “It diversifies our economy. That’s probably the most important thing. We are so heavily focused on orthopedics and agriculture. To have a third still in our community is a wonderful thing.”

Parker said the plant's economic impact could extend far beyond Warsaw.

“Economies don’t stop at artificial county lines,” he said. “When we do good, so does Elkhart, so does Marshall, so does Whitley, Wabash, St. Joe… all those counties.”

In addition to jobs and regional investment, Parker said Slate’s arrival could help accelerate plans to upgrade U.S. 30 to interstate standards—improving access and infrastructure across northern Indiana.

Local businesses are also expected to benefit.

“More disposable income… that will be shopping more at our restaurants and our boutiques, and our clothing stores and everything... and there’s a trickle-down effect,” Parker said.

He emphasized that the impact isn’t just economic—it’s emotional. For a community that lost thousands of printing jobs, bringing new life to the same building is symbolic.

“This building that has been proposed, where they’re going in… that was R.R. Donnelley, LSC Communications. That was a printing press. Printing isn’t what it used to be, so those jobs were lost. Having those jobs come back is a great thing for this community,” Parker said.

Slate Auto has not yet announced when hiring will begin, but leaders say the region is ready.