Notre Dame researchers hope science talk easier with a pint

Pint of Science, an international festival that brings scientists into pubs and bars to share their research, is coming to South Bend next week.

As Notre Dame’s Professor for the Understanding of Science, Kate Biberdorf tries to make campus research more relatable for the community.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week at Chicory Cafe downtown South Bend, Biberdorf will coordinate Pint of Science, part of a global event that has spread to 25 countries. Scientists discuss their research while their audience enjoys a pint of beer.

"What we're trying to do is just get away from the traditional boring science lecture model, where a scientist stands on a stage and essentially gives a boring science lecture," she said.

Each of the three nights, two Notre Dame researchers will talk about things they're working on. On Monday two faculty members will share how they’re trying to turn insect noises into an orchestra.

"That's just cool," Biberdorf said. "This is fun. This is flashy. Like, we are forbidding, we are banning any of the traditional science lectures."

Admission is $2 and can be paid in advance or at the door but seating is limited.

