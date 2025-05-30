© 2025 WVPE
Free breakfast and lunch available again this summer for kids

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 30, 2025 at 11:03 AM EDT
Children stay cool last summer at Elkhart's McNaughton Park. The park will be one of 28 Elkhart County sites where kids this summer can receive free breakfast and lunch through the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.

Despite all the federal and state funding cuts announced so far this year, kids in low-income households will still have access to free breakfast and lunch this summer.

In March the Trump administration said it was eliminating $1 billion in funding for schools and food banks to buy locally grown food. And Indiana Governor Mike Braun opted not to participate again this year in the federal Sun Bucks program that gives poor parents money in the summer to buy food, while Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer this week announced her state is again participating.

But those programs are separate from the federally funded, Indiana State Department of Health-administered Summer Food Service Program. Last summer about 200 sites served about three million meals, many also offering physical and educational activities.

There are 28 sites in Elkhart County this summer, from Mary Freeser Elementary to the north to Goshen’s Reith Park to the south. St. Joseph County will have six sites, including Marian High School in Mishawaka and Career Academy in South Bend.

Most of the sites start serving breakfast and lunch over the next two weeks but exact dates vary. The Indiana Department of Education has released a map of this summer's sites.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
