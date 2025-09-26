Facebook parent Meta behind controversial data center rezoning

Facebook parent Meta is the company that wants to build a controversial data center northwest of New Carlisle.

St. Joseph County Council President Dan Schaetzle broke the news Friday in his weekly email newsletter. He says Meta appeared before a council committee earlier this week, asking for more time to sell the community on its proposal.

Meta needs to rezone about 1,000 acres along Chicago Trail from agricultural to industrial for the data center. After a lengthy hearing Sept. 16 the Area Plan Commission voted 7-0 to send it to the council with an unfavorable recommendation.

Schaetzle says the council’s Land Use Planning committee voted 4-1 to give Meta more time. The committee plans to hear from Meta again next month and then send the full council a favorable or unfavorable recommendation.

The project comes as the New Carlisle area already is bracing for big changes with the coming Amazon data center and GM battery plant.

Schaetzle writes, “I have spent time in New Carlisle gauging how the people view a third, very large business development on their doorstep. I have heard their concerns over, water, electricity, the changing character of the area, and traffic.”