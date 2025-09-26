© 2025 WVPE
Facebook parent Meta behind controversial data center rezoning

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 26, 2025 at 4:40 PM EDT
Provided
Land along Chicago Trail, north of New Carlisle, where a New York City-based developer wants to rezone over 1,000 acres of prime farmland to build a data center. The St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission voted 7-0 Sept. 16 to send the proposal to the county council with an unfavorable recommendation.

Facebook parent Meta is the company that wants to build a controversial data center northwest of New Carlisle.

St. Joseph County Council President Dan Schaetzle broke the news Friday in his weekly email newsletter. He says Meta appeared before a council committee earlier this week, asking for more time to sell the community on its proposal.

Meta needs to rezone about 1,000 acres along Chicago Trail from agricultural to industrial for the data center. After a lengthy hearing Sept. 16 the Area Plan Commission voted 7-0 to send it to the council with an unfavorable recommendation.

Schaetzle says the council’s Land Use Planning committee voted 4-1 to give Meta more time. The committee plans to hear from Meta again next month and then send the full council a favorable or unfavorable recommendation.

The project comes as the New Carlisle area already is bracing for big changes with the coming Amazon data center and GM battery plant.

Schaetzle writes, “I have spent time in New Carlisle gauging how the people view a third, very large business development on their doorstep. I have heard their concerns over, water, electricity, the changing character of the area, and traffic.”
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
