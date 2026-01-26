Two people, including teen, killed in crashes on slick roads

Two people were killed in crashes apparently caused by snow- and ice-covered roads Sunday Monday.

On Sunday night, 17-year-old JayDee Miller was killed when the van they were riding in hit a semi head-on just before 10 p.m. on State Road 13, east of Goshen. Officials said snow and ice caused the van to cross the center line.

Then around 6:35 a.m. Monday, St. Joseph County police say a crash happened on Ash or County Line Road, just south of the St. Joseph River bridge. Police said one person was killed but they had not yet released more information.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner called the roads "treacherous."

”I”m currently in northern St. Joseph County where the lake effect snow has been coming down at a pretty good clip all morning," Bohner said. "It’s been coming down so fast that the road crews can’t keep up with it so the roads are just snow covered and just really require people to slow down.”

Bohner said it likely could have been worse had school leaders not decided to close Monday.

“Not only does it take school buses off the roads, it takes all those parents that drive their kids to and from school off the roads, and it was definitely noticeable that all of the traffic was absent this morning, and that’s a good thing.”