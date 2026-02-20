Two more juveniles killed in buggy driven by juvenile, two more hospitalized with serious injuries

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department says two juveniles who were riding in a horse-drawn buggy were killed (Friday) this morning in a crash with a pickup truck, and two more children were seriously injured.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the truck moving west on State Road 4, west of County Road 37, struck the buggy from behind. Two of the children were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in South Bend where they were being treated for serious injuries.

The sheriff department did not release information on what caused the crash or the ages or names of the children or the pickup truck driver.

The deaths come about 10 months after three Amish children were killed in a horse-drawn buggy in Marshall County near Bremen. That crash killed the buggy’s driver, 13-year-old Glenda Jo Yoder, and her brothers, 10-year-old Darrell and 9-year-old Devon. In that crash, Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman decided not to charge the 17-year-old driver. She also hit the buggy from behind, and that crash also happened at about 8 a.m.