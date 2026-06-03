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Listening sessions planned as part of Osceola rail corridor study

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 3, 2026 at 1:32 PM EDT
Stacy Reeves erected this billboard in 2023 near the Norfolk Southern tracks at Ash Road and Lincolnway in Osceola. Her 23-year-old son Franky Reeves Jr. was killed there in
Provided
Stacy Reeves erected this billboard in 2023 near the Norfolk Southern tracks at Ash Road and Lincolnway in Osceola. Her 23-year-old son Franky Reeves Jr. was killed there in 2018 by a train.

Those who drive through the Osceola area have a chance to weigh in on the future of its railroad crossings.

Public listening sessions will be held on Tuesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 10 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Moran Elementary School. They’re part of a rail corridor study on the area south of Lincolnway between Ash Road and Cottage Grove Avenue, funded, in part, by a $1 million federal grant.

“We’re inviting the public to help give us their ideas and their stories about how they interact with this rail corridor, so that we can learn from them to be able to come up with a kind of a community-driven solution,” James Turnwald, executive director of the Michiana Area Council of Governments, told MACOG's Transportation Technical Advisory Committee on Wednesday.

The busy crossings delay residents and have been the site of fatal crashes. Turnwald said the study will look into safety and operational challenges and explore the possibility of grade separation. There’s been a push to replace the Ash Road crossing with an overpass.

Residents can also submit comments online. More public events are planned, as the study continues. It’s expected to be completed in the summer of 2027.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Ash Road OverpassLincolnwayOsceolaMichiana Area Council of GovernmentsNorfolk Southern
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger