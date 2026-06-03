Listening sessions planned as part of Osceola rail corridor study

Those who drive through the Osceola area have a chance to weigh in on the future of its railroad crossings.

Public listening sessions will be held on Tuesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 10 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Moran Elementary School. They’re part of a rail corridor study on the area south of Lincolnway between Ash Road and Cottage Grove Avenue, funded, in part, by a $1 million federal grant.

“We’re inviting the public to help give us their ideas and their stories about how they interact with this rail corridor, so that we can learn from them to be able to come up with a kind of a community-driven solution,” James Turnwald, executive director of the Michiana Area Council of Governments, told MACOG's Transportation Technical Advisory Committee on Wednesday.

The busy crossings delay residents and have been the site of fatal crashes. Turnwald said the study will look into safety and operational challenges and explore the possibility of grade separation. There’s been a push to replace the Ash Road crossing with an overpass.

Residents can also submit comments online. More public events are planned, as the study continues. It’s expected to be completed in the summer of 2027.