Amazon philanthropist gives Hispanic advocacy group $2 million to meet members' needs

Michiana’s largest Hispanic advocacy group has landed a $2 million grant to somehow make their members’ lives better.

La Casa de Amistad has received the money from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, ex-wife of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Her charity, Yield Giving, last year issued an open call for grant requests from nonprofits in the nation’s neediest areas.

The two million dollar grant roughly equals La Casa’s annual budget, and it’s by far its biggest grant ever, says La Casa CEO Juan Constantino. The nonprofit has about a half-million-dollar endowment at the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County, and last year won a $1 million Lilly Endowment grant.

Constantino says the group doesn’t yet have a detailed plan for the money, but rather than some flashy new project, its looking to invest most of the money for the future.

"We don't want this to be a situation where it's money in, money out," Constantino said. "We want to be savvy with these dollars and are going to see how we can begin to operate on the interest of some of those accounts ... are some of the thoughts the board, and I, and the finance committee are having at this time."

Some 6,353 organizations applied. Initially only 250 would each receive $1 million grants, giving each one just a 4% chance. When Yield Giving decided to give more money out because they were so impressed with the number of quality applicants, La Casa learned it was one of a smaller group of applicants that had their awards doubled to $2 million.