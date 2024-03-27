'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. This episode highlights The Erly and their performance at The Acorn Theatre in Three Oaks Michigan. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.
‘The Sauce Live’ with host Dawn Burns EP 3 from Ignition Music Garage: Featuring The Claudettes
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. This episode highlights The Claudettes’ performance at Ignition Music Garage in Goshen, Indiana. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.