Dawn Burns
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. This episode highlights The Erly and their performance at The Acorn Theatre in Three Oaks Michigan. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ with host Dawn Burns EP 3 from Ignition Music Garage: Featuring The Claudettes

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 27, 2024 at 2:25 PM EDT
The Claudette's
Photo provided by The Claudettes
The Claudette's

Body

'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. This episode highlights The Claudettes’ performance at Ignition Music Garage in Goshen, Indiana. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

CFSJC
visit cfsjc.org
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
