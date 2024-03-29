Michigan State trooper put on leave following shooting during Benton Harbor traffic stop

A Michigan state trooper has been put on administrative leave following a traffic stop in Benton Harbor that ended with police shooting a suspect.

According to a statement from Michigan State Police, a state trooper and a Benton Harbor officer pulled a car over in the 1300 block of Monroe Street on the south side of the city around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MSP says the suspect driver had a federal warrant for absconding and they allegedly refused to exit the vehicle and backed up into the leg of the Benton Harbor officer.

State police called that maneuver a “deadly force” action in their statement and the state trooper fired, shooting the suspect twice. Both the suspect and the Benton Harbor officer were taken to the hospital and the suspect was then arrested.

The officer who shot the suspect works in MSP's 5th district. MSP says units with its 6th District are investigating the shooting.

