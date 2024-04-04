© 2024 WVPE
Michiana Chronicles
Michiana Chronicles writers bring portraits of our life and times to the 88.1 WVPE airwaves every Friday at 7:45 am during Morning Edition and over the noon hour at 12:30 pm during Here and Now. Michiana Chronicles was first broadcast in October 2001. Contact the writers through their individual e-mails and thanks for listening!

Michiana Chronicles: Eclipse Humbug

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Heather Curlee-Novak
Published April 4, 2024 at 5:23 PM EDT
The path of the 2024 total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
Provided/NASA
The path of the 2024 total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Heather Curlee Novak asks herself why she's so "meh" about the eclipse celebrations.

Music: "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler
Tags
Heather Curlee-Novak
Heather Novak's professional history includes sales and customer service training and troubleshooting for businesses, but she loves motivational speaking best. Heather leads church events for youth, singles and women, has spoken for Chicago Apartment Association and many organizations throughout Indiana. Nowadays Heather is just another stay at home wild mama trying to loose some weight, keep some sanity and enjoy her life. She is being raised by two little girls named Portia and Libby and is indulged by a guy named John who was gracious enough to marry her. Heather blogs about F Words: Feisty Faith, Fumbling Family, Fairly Healthy Food, Failed Fashion and Fabulous Friendships. You can find her at www.liveyourloveoutloud.com.
