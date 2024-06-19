© 2024 WVPE
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
‘The Sauce Live’ EP 10 from ‘The Acorn Theatre’ Featuring singer/songwriter Jackie Venson.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published June 19, 2024 at 12:32 PM EDT
Singer/songwriter Jackie Venson
Photo provided by The Acorn Theatre
Singer/songwriter Jackie Venson

'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements the regular monthly broadcast of 'The Sauce.' This episode, featuring singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jackie Venson, will air on Monday, July 22nd at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews, and insights.

“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
