Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce's' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 9 from Merrimans’ Playhouse Featuring Teiku.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published June 19, 2024 at 12:25 PM EDT
Teiku
Photo provided by Teiku
Teiku

'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast. This episode features Teiku's performance at Merrimans’ Playhouse in South Bend, IN, and will air on Monday, July 15th at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews, and insights.

