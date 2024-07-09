‘The Sauce’ EP 42: Featuring Keisha Keisha, Lauren Steinhofer and Daan Herweg.

Returning for its August installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, August 12th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode feature vocalist Keisha Keisha, artist Lauren Steinhofer and jazz pianist and composer Daan Herweg. Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.