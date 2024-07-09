© 2024 WVPE
The Sauce with Dawn Burns
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 42: Featuring Keisha Keisha, Lauren Steinhofer and Daan Herweg.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published July 9, 2024 at 7:25 AM EDT
Right: Keisha Keisha Center: Lauren Steinhofer Left: Daan Herweg
Photos provided by Keisha Keisha, Lauren Steinhofer, Dean Herwig
Right: Keisha Keisha Center: Lauren Steinhofer Left: Daan Herweg

Returning for its August installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, August 12th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode feature vocalist Keisha Keisha, artist Lauren Steinhofer and jazz pianist and composer Daan Herweg. Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
