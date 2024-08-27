A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)
‘The Sauce’ EP 43: Featuring Desarae Dee, Alex Anest and Dave VanDyke.
Returning for its September installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, September 9th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode feature composer, pianist Desarae Dee, guitarist Alex Anest and guitarist, songwriter Dave VanDyke. Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.