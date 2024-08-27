© 2024 WVPE
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 13 from ‘Merrimans’ Playhouse’ Featuring Monika Herzig’s ‘Sheroes.'

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published August 27, 2024 at 8:38 AM EDT
Monika Herzig's 'Sheroes'
Photo provided by Monika Herzig
Monika Herzig's 'Sheroes'

"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements the regular monthly broadcast of "The Sauce." This episode features the fourth album by the jazz group Monika Herzig's Sheroes, led by composer, pianist, and educator Monika Herzig. It will air on Monday, September 23rd, at 7 PM Eastern. Tune in to "The Sauce Live," a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews, and insights.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
