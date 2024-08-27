‘The Sauce Live’ EP 13 from ‘Merrimans’ Playhouse’ Featuring Monika Herzig’s ‘Sheroes.'

"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements the regular monthly broadcast of "The Sauce." This episode features the fourth album by the jazz group Monika Herzig's Sheroes, led by composer, pianist, and educator Monika Herzig. It will air on Monday, September 23rd, at 7 PM Eastern. Tune in to "The Sauce Live," a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews, and insights.