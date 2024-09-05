WVPE partners with the South Bend Symphony for the podcast series, "Aha! with Alastair," featuring South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis. In each episode, Maestro Willis discusses pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts."When I was younger, several inspiring conductors helped make music come alive for me, music suddenly became more than scales and black and white notes on the page," says Willis, "and since then one of my favorite things to do is return the favor for others, whether in concert, pre-concert talks, or podcasts!"The title refers to Alastair's "aha" moments about music that he wants to share with listeners.
Aha with Alastair, Episode 20: The Rite of Spring
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra opens the new season with a program of dance music that shows off our orchestra. We’ll celebrate the 100th anniversary of some ever-so-saucy French music, we’ll play the Indiana premiere of Four Black American Dances composed just two years ago, and music from perhaps the most iconic ballet that stretched both music and dance to the extreme. Intrigued to know more? Then listen to Aha with Alastair right here.