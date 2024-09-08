© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday September 14 2024 at 7 p.m. Saxophonist Judah Sealy

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 8, 2024 at 11:46 AM EDT
jsealy10
/
Judah Sealy cover art
Saxophonist Judah Sealy

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. This week saxophonist, composer and producer Judah Sealy’s ‘Resurgence.’
Tags
WVPE J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerFeaturefeaturespodcastpodcastsKarl SmithCool, Smooth and Hot!Cool, Smooth and Hot!J:Cubed