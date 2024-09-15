J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday September 21 2024 at 7 p.m. Adam Hawley and Dave Koz.
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. This week saxophonist, composer, producer Dave Koz and guitarist, producer, composer Adam Hawley collaborate on a hot new tune, ‘Automatic.’