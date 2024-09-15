© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday September 21 2024 at 7 p.m. Adam Hawley and Dave Koz.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 15, 2024 at 8:46 AM EDT
Automatic from Adam Hawley and Dave Koz
Cover Art - Automatic - Dave Koz & Adam Hawley
Automatic from Adam Hawley and Dave Koz

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. This week saxophonist, composer, producer Dave Koz and guitarist, producer, composer Adam Hawley collaborate on a hot new tune, ‘Automatic.’
Tags
WVPE J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedKarl SmithCool, Smooth and Hot!Smooth JazzFeaturefeaturespodcastpodcasts