J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday September 28 2024 at 7 p.m. Marion Meadows.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 22, 2024 at 11:03 AM EDT
Marion Meadows
Marion Meadows cover
Marion Meadows

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. This week Grammy award winning saxophonist, composer and producer Marion Meadows has a new track ‘AI MOONRISE.’
