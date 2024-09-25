© 2024 WVPE
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
‘The Sauce Live’ EP 14 from ‘The Acorn Theatre’ Featuring Toronzo Cannon.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 25, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
Toronzo Cannon
Photo provided by Toronzo Cannon
Toronzo Cannon

'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements the regular monthly broadcast of 'The Sauce.' This episode featuring Toronzo Cannon & The Chicago Way w/ Jack Whittle Trio, will air on Monday, October 21st at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews, and insights.

“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
