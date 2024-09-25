‘The Sauce Live’ EP 15 from ‘Merrimans’ Playhouse’ Featuring the Paul Cornish Quartet.

'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements the regular monthly broadcast of 'The Sauce.' This episode, featuring the Paul Cornish Quartet Presenting new original music from his upcoming album release "You're Exaggerating," with a world-class quartet comprised of Lenard Simpson, Emma Dayhuff, and Dorian Phelps will air on Monday, October 28th at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews, and insights..