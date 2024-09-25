© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 15 from ‘Merrimans’ Playhouse’ Featuring the Paul Cornish Quartet.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 25, 2024 at 10:28 AM EDT
Paul Cornish
Photo provided by Paul Cornish
Paul Cornish

'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements the regular monthly broadcast of 'The Sauce.' This episode, featuring the Paul Cornish Quartet Presenting new original music from his upcoming album release "You're Exaggerating," with a world-class quartet comprised of Lenard Simpson, Emma Dayhuff, and Dorian Phelps will air on Monday, October 28th at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews, and insights..

CFSJC
cfsjc
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
Tags
WVPE The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithfeaturesFeaturepodcastpodcasts