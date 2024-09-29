© 2024 WVPE
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday October 5 2024 at 7 p.m. Boney James

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 29, 2024 at 8:58 AM EDT
Boney James
Boney James Slide cover art
Boney James

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. This week Grammy award winning saxophonist and composer Boney James has a new album coming; his 19th. The first single is called ‘Slide.’
