© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday October 12 2024 at 7 p.m. Gerald Albright

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published October 6, 2024 at 9:36 AM EDT
Gerald Albright Full Throttle cover art
Full Throttle cover art
Gerald Albright Full Throttle cover art

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. This week Gerald Albright is back with another not-to-miss single. “G-Funk."
Tags
WVPE J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedCool, Smooth and Hot!Smooth JazzKarl SmithpodcastfeaturesFeaturepodcasts