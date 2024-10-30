A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.
‘The Sauce Live’ EP 17 from ‘The Acorn Theatre’ Featuring singer/songwriter Sadie Gustafson-Zook
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements the regular monthly broadcast of 'The Sauce.' This episode, featuring singer/songwriter Sadie Gustafson-Zook, will air on Monday November 25th at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews, and insights.