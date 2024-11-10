© 2024 WVPE
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday November 16 2024 at 7 p.m. Quincy Jones

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published November 10, 2024 at 8:42 AM EST
Quincy Jones: The Legend
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. This week, the legendary Quincy Jones. From his big band, to Frank Sinatra, to his all star collaborations, it all on J:Cubed.
