J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Sat November 30 2024 at 7p Pamela Williams

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published November 24, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
The First Lady of Sax: Pamela Williams
Photo provided by Pamela Williams
The First Lady of Sax: Pamela Williams

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. This week, Pamela Williams, referred to as the first lady of sax has a new track: “Funktified!!!!!”
