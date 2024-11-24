A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.
‘The Sauce’ EP 46: Featuring Hayes Greenfield, Rebel Noire and Monica Herzig
Returning for its December installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, December 9th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode Dawn talks with writer Hayes Greenfield, Nekisha frontwoman for the band Rebel Noire. She also speaks with jazz educator, composer and pianist Monica Herzig.
Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.