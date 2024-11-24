‘The Sauce Live’ EP 18 from ‘The Lerner Theatre’ featuring Lalo Cura

'The Sauce Live' hosted by Dawn Burns is a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

This episode features music from the band Lalo Cura and their work with both the Goshen Community Chorale and The Elkhart County Symphony. Portions of the performances were recorded live at The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart Indiana. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live’ Monday December 16th at 7 pm Eastern.