‘The Sauce Live’ EP 19 from ‘The Acorn Theatre’ Featuring the legendary blues player Corky Siegel

'The Sauce Live' hosted by Dawn Burns a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews, and insights.

This episode features music legend Corky Siegel. He’s known internationally as one of the world’s great blues harmonica players, a blues pianist, singer-songwriter, and co-founder of the Siegel-Schwall Band. He is also a Blues Hall of Fame inductee.

Tune in to 'The Sauce Live’ Monday December 23rd at 7 pm Eastern.