Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 19 from ‘The Acorn Theatre’ Featuring the legendary blues player Corky Siegel

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published November 24, 2024 at 10:29 AM EST
Corky Siegel
Photo provided by Corky Siegel
Corky Siegel

'The Sauce Live' hosted by Dawn Burns a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews, and insights.
This episode features music legend Corky Siegel. He’s known internationally as one of the world’s great blues harmonica players, a blues pianist, singer-songwriter, and co-founder of the Siegel-Schwall Band. He is also a Blues Hall of Fame inductee.
Tune in to 'The Sauce Live’ Monday December 23rd at 7 pm Eastern.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
Tags
