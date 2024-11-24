'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.
‘The Sauce Live’ EP 19 from ‘The Acorn Theatre’ Featuring the legendary blues player Corky Siegel
This episode features music legend Corky Siegel. He’s known internationally as one of the world’s great blues harmonica players, a blues pianist, singer-songwriter, and co-founder of the Siegel-Schwall Band. He is also a Blues Hall of Fame inductee.
Tune in to 'The Sauce Live’ Monday December 23rd at 7 pm Eastern.