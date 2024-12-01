J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ This week vocalist Kandace Springs

© 2024 WVPE
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

This week vocalist Kandace Springs

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 1, 2024 at 11:48 AM EST
Vocalist Kandance Springs
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race LP
Vocalist Kandance Springs

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday at 7pm eastern, shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. This week vocalist Kandace Springs plays tribute to her father on her album: Run Your Own Race. Listen to one of the singles from that release, ‘Chasing Shadows.’
