© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ This week Saturday December 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. Eastern. … smooth jazz tunes for the holiday season.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 16, 2024 at 8:21 AM EST
Happy Holidays
J:Cubed Holiday Art
Happy Holidays

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but bringing a modern sound. On Saturday December 21st, J:Cubed is the place for the tunes to put you in the holiday mood.
Tags
WVPE J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedCool, Smooth and Hot!Smooth JazzfeaturesFeaturefeaturespodcastpodcasts