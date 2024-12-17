‘The Sauce Live’ EP 19 from Merrimans Playhouse featuring the Leon Lewis-Nicol Quartet

'The Sauce Live' hosted by Dawn Burns is a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

This episode features the performance of pianist and composer Leon Lewis-Nicol, and his quartet at Merrimans Playhouse in South Bend Indiana. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live’ Monday December 23rd at 7 pm Eastern. The performance has him ending the gap between African Diaspora musical culture by reimagining Thelonious Monk’s Music through the lenses of Sierra Leonean Music & Culture