'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.
‘The Sauce Live’ EP 19 from Merrimans Playhouse featuring the Leon Lewis-Nicol Quartet
This episode features the performance of pianist and composer Leon Lewis-Nicol, and his quartet at Merrimans Playhouse in South Bend Indiana. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live’ Monday December 23rd at 7 pm Eastern. The performance has him ending the gap between African Diaspora musical culture by reimagining Thelonious Monk’s Music through the lenses of Sierra Leonean Music & Culture