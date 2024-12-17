© 2024 WVPE
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 19 from Merrimans Playhouse featuring the Leon Lewis-Nicol Quartet

December 17, 2024
Leon Lewis-Nicol
Photo provided by Leon Lewis-Nicol
Leon Lewis-Nicol

'The Sauce Live' hosted by Dawn Burns is a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights.

This episode features the performance of pianist and composer Leon Lewis-Nicol, and his quartet at Merrimans Playhouse in South Bend Indiana. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live’ Monday December 23rd at 7 pm Eastern. The performance has him ending the gap between African Diaspora musical culture by reimagining Thelonious Monk’s Music through the lenses of Sierra Leonean Music & Culture

